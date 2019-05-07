Viral Video Shows Boy Dancing In Delight After Getting Prosthetic Leg

A video of a boy dancing after receiving an artificial limb has gone viral online.

A video that is going viral online has touched the hearts of thousands across the world. The video shows a boy from Afghanistan dancing in joy after receiving a prosthetic leg. According to Roya Musawi, who shared it on Twitter, the video shows a young boy named Ahmad, who lost his leg in a landmine explosion in the Logar region of Afghanistan. Happiness is evident on Ahmad's face as he dances around his ward even as other patients smile on.

The 20-second clip was shot at an International Red Cross orthopedic centre in Afghanistan.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Ahmad received artificial limb in @ICRC_af Orthopedic center, he shows his emotion with dance after getting limbs. He come from Logar and lost his leg in a landmine. This is how his life changed and made him smile. pic.twitter.com/Sg7jJbUD2V — Roya Musawi (@roya_musawi) May 6, 2019

The touching video has been viewed over 3 lakh times since being shared online. It has also collected over 16,000 'likes', and a ton of comments praising Ahmad's resilience and spirit. Many in the comments section also thanked the Red Cross for their work in the war-torn country.

I just want to hug him, dance with him and then cry in a corner. — peechoo Qan (@peechooz) May 7, 2019

Beautiful and uplifting. Thanks to @ICRC_af Ahmad is able to dance again. https://t.co/PcpjQbM9ZP — Hooman Movassagh (@h_mov) May 7, 2019

great job and great joy,depicting victory of human courage over odds. — Zulfiqar Ali Chattha (@za_chatta) May 7, 2019

According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, the conflict in the country killed has resulted in the injury, even death, of thousands of civilians, including children.

"In addition to the lives lost, the dire security situation is preventing many Afghans from enjoying their economic, social and cultural rights, with thousands of children already handicapped for life because of attacks on schools and medical facilities," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

