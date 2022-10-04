Viral Video Shows Amazing Method Of Removing Excess Fat From Food

The person effortlessly scrapes the layer of frozen fat from the ice.

Saturated fat, which is present in large quantities in meat and animal byproducts like cheese and milk, is particularly bad to consume in excess. Consuming excessive amounts of saturated fats can elevate "bad" cholesterol levels in the blood, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

One old video of a viral hack is gaining traction again on the internet as it explains how to remove extra fat from food, much like several other health hacks that are going around online.

This is how ice is used to remove oil pic.twitter.com/1zvQCUzT9X — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) October 2, 2022

Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar), a well-known Twitter user has shared a one-month-old video which was originally posted by the Twitter handle 'How It's Made' in which a person dips a spherical chunk of ice into an oily stew. The layer of fat floating on top of the dish is seen in the video sticking to the ice block after each dip and quickly freezing on it. Before doing the same action again, the person then effortlessly peels the layer of frozen fat from the ice.

This odd hack has received more than one million views and more than 16,000 likes, but Twitter users are responding to it in a variety of ways. Some people liked it and some users claim that this is pointless.

In a funny but perplexing response to this, one user wrote, "I've seen this twice now and have no idea what he's doing. Is he cooking food? Is he making wax?".

Another person wrote, "I put ice in a clean plastic bag and use it, in the same way, to remove excess oils and fat from broth. The fat can be reused".

"Why do you put that much oil in that you need to remove the oil like this way," asked another user.