Viral Video Shows A Man Riding Bicycle While Holding Planks On His Head

A video is going viral on the internet which shows a man riding a bicycle on a busy road while holding planks and rods on his head with both hands. The video has been viewed more than 7 lakh times already.

Posted by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Arif Shaikh on Twitter, the video shows a man pedalling a bicycle on a busy street. In the video, pedestrians and cars can be seen in both directions. The man can be seen balancing the items on his head like a pro. The video appears to be shot by someone passing by in another vehicle.

The caption of the video when roughly translated from Hindi reads, "Even if you have nothing else... all you need is this much confidence in life."

Watch the video here:

और कुछ मिले ना मिले...life में बस इतना confidence मिल जाए... pic.twitter.com/bI6HcnuB1z — Arif Shaikh IPS (@arifhs1) January 7, 2023

The video has received a lot of praise and love online. A user wrote, "No way…but he is all the Way..amazing." Another user commented, "Eager to see how he applies the brake."

The third user wrote, "I don't think it's confidence.. He has become proficient in balancing skill due to practice."

The fourth user asked, "Why people are showering compliments, this is a real unfortunate one having to risk life for daily bread."

