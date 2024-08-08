Viral Video: Ravi Shastri Shares Embarrassing Encounter With Amrita Singh

Ravi Shastri reveals his shyness during their first meeting and confirms their relationship.

Romances between cricketers and Bollywood actresses are not uncommon, often generating significant media attention. One notable relationship was between Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh.

An old video clip of former captain of the Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri has surfaced in which he shares the most candid throwback about his past relationship with actress Amrita Singh.

During the interview, Shastri explained that he had a really awkward first encounter with Singh; he was speechless for the first ten minutes of their meeting. Laughingly, he told the anchor that he always was shy with women, but never this badly-he never expected that much stage fright to happen.

The relationship between the couple was also one of the most talked-about topics in the 1980s. There are even reports that they were engaged, but things did not work out because their career goals differed.

The Amrita Singh went on to marry actor Saif Ali Khan and has two kids with him, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Ravi Shastri was an all-rounder cricketer for Team India, having been both an opening and middle-order batsman and a left-arm spinner of great help in the bowling attack. He has also been an important captain of the team and long-time deputy to many captains. After playing, Shastri continued contributing to Indian cricket by coaching and managing the national team.