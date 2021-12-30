Viral Video: Queen's Guard Knocks Over Child While Marching On Duty

The video has been viewed more than 2 million times on Twitter

A member of the Queen's Guard was filmed knocking a child over.

Shocking footage shows the moment a member of the Queen's Guard knocked over a boy while marching. In the viral video, two royal guards were seen marching at the Tower of London in the UK, reports The Sun. Dressed in grey uniforms with signature bearskin caps, they were filmed knocking over a child who came in their way. 

"Make way," someone was heard shouting before one of the guards collided with the young boy, shocking onlookers. People were heard gasping as the boy fell down. The marching guards were seen stepping over the boy, who immediately got back up on his feet, apparently unhurt. 

The video was first shared anonymously on TikTok, from where it made its way to other social media platforms. On Twitter, it has been viewed more than 2 million times. 

The video has polarised opinion on social media, with people divided over who was to blame for the accident.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence told Daily Mail that they were aware of the video and the guard did in fact check on the boy later.

'We are aware of an incident at the Tower of London earlier today during a routine patrol," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. 

"The Guardsmen on duty warned members of the public that a patrol was approaching but the child unfortunately ran out in front of the soldier unexpectedly. 

"The soldier tried to step over the child and continued on his duty. Following the incident, the soldier checked on the child and was reassured that all was well."

The Queen's Guard is the contingent charged with guarding the royal residences in the United Kingdom. 

