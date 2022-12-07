Viral Video: Panda Seeking A Caretaker's Attention Leaves Internet In Awe

The video has amassed more than 2 million views and over 103,300 likes.

The internet is full of animal videos which show their funny behaviours. One such video now going viral online shows a panda playfully tussling with its caretaker. Shared on Twitter by a page named Buitengebieden, the video has amassed more than 2 million views and over 103,300 likes.

The short clip shows a panda holding on to its caretaker while he moves around. The cuddly animal then even tries to latch onto the keeper's legs. The video then cuts to the panda following the caretaker around and playfully tussling with him.

The caption of the video reads, "Who wants this job?"

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has left internet users in awe. While some users jokingly asked how pandas have managed to survive this long, others said that they wanted the caretaker's job.

A user commented, "They should open a new job as a panda cuddler so that guy can get stuff done, I'd take that job."

Another user wrote, "I watched this with the sound off and thought how funnier this would be with Benny Hill music. I turned on the sound and yep, I was right."

The third commented, "I don't want this job I only want this panda."

"I'd get fired cause the boss would come in and see me holding it like a baby instead of actually working," the fourth expressed.

