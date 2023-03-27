Viral Video Of Waterless Toilet That Turns Poop Into Ash Intrigues Internet

The video has accumulated more than 267,000 likes and over 9 million views.

A video of a toilet that lets you burn your poop into ash instead of flushing it down is going viral on social media. An Instagram page called @vanwives shared the clip of the unique waterless toilet. It showed how the "environmentally friendly" toilet burns the poop and turns it into non-smelling ash just by pressing a button.

"Can you imagine someone telling you that one day you will be able to burn your poop, touch it & it wouldn't smell? #future," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

At the beginning of the clip, a woman explains that her Cinderella Incineration Toilet turns poop into ash. Then she demonstrates how the unique technology works. All a person needs to do is open up the toilet seat, insert a liner in it, and once they are done doing their business, they can fire it up by just pressing a button, she said.

The Instagram page shared the video just a few days back, and since then it has accumulated more than 267,000 likes and over 9 million views. The clip simply left internet users intrigued. While some asked what happens if a person has to urinate, others joked and asked a number of other questions.

"Can you imagine having to explain to your guests why your house smells like burned shit every time they visit?" one user jokingly wrote. "I bet anything that the energy required to burn it is much more and more contaminating than the simple process of natural discomposing," said another.

A third user commented, "What about the gases from all the burning? Where do they go to? Actually curious here," while a fourth added, "This is actually a lot better. I hope in the future all toilets are like this."

Meanwhile, according to the website, the Cinderella Incineration Toilet burns waste by combining pressure from below with radiant heat. Then fresh air is directed into the incineration chamber, and the exhaust gasses are filtered. Cinderella has toilet models for either gas or electricity and therefore provides an environmentally friendly waste disposal solution for on and off-grid needs.