Viral Video Of Pakistan's Missed Catch Inspires A Delhi Police Message

"Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo," reads the Delhi Police tweet.

The video of the Pakistan side dropping a catch during yesterday's Asia Cup final, which has now gone viral, has inspired the latest Delhi Police message for road safety.

Two Pakistani fielders collided in their attempts to catch the ball hit by the Sri Lankan batter in their last ball of the innings, resulting in a six.

The video, showcasing the lack of coordination and alertness of the players, was used by the Delhi Police to highlight why one must be alert while walking on the road.

"Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo," reads the Delhi Police tweet, referring to the popular song from the yesteryears that played in the background of the match video. The song was from the Raj Kapoor-starrer 'Mera Naam Joker' that released in 1970.

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs yesterday to win the Asia Cup yesterday. While the Lankans put up a total of 170/6 batting first, the Pakistan side could score only 147 all out in 20 overs.

The missed catch opportunity came during the last ball of the last over of the Sri Lankan innings, as Pakistan's Shadab Khan and Asif Ali collided at deep midwicket as Bhanuka Rajapaksa tried to hit Mohammad Hasnain for a six. The missed catch led to a six off the last ball.