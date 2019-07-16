Viral Video Of American Speaking Fluent Telugu Impresses Viewers

A video of Isaac Richards talking in Telugu has gone viral online.

An American man is making waves in India, thanks to his fluent Telugu. Isaac Richards, a resident of Utah, USA, recently surprised Telugu customers at an ice cream shop in Montana while taking their order. A video shared to Facebook by Ganesh Kesana shows him greeting the group in Telugu, much to their delight.

The customers can be heard cheering and clapping as Isaac talks to them effortlessly in Telugu.

"Telugu lo cheppandi (Speak in Telugu)," he is seen telling his customers in the clip. He also explains that he picked up the language while living in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Vijaywada.

"I'm speechless," one of the customers is seen saying, obviously impressed by his grasp on Telugu.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online last Tuesday, the video has collected over 2.6 lakh views and hundreds of impressed comments.

After the video fetched him viral Internet fame, Isaac also shared his own video on YouTube in which he explains he is a US citizen, who worked in Visakhapatnam. "Are all of you in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana doing well?" he asks his viewers in Telugu, before adding that he really likes the language.

Watch the video below:

What do you think of the viral clip? Let us know using the comments section.

