Viral Video: Mother Elephant Saves Calf From Drowning In The River

A mother's love and affection for her child is universal. She can even risk her own life to protect her child, and the feeling transcends species.

A video gaining traction on the internet shows that. As it starts, an elephant herd is seen crossing a river to go into the forest. A mother is left behind with her calf trying to navigate the fast-flowing water.

Mother elephant saving calf from drowning is the best thing you watch today. Video was shot near Nagrakata in North Bengal. Via WA. pic.twitter.com/aHO07AiUA5 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 25, 2022

The baby elephant wobbles due to the flow of water and is carried away by the river. Without wasting any time, the mother elephant goes after the calf and catches it by her trunk.

Soon, both mother and her calf are seen exiting the river and moving towards the anxiously waiting herd.

The video has been shared by Indian Forest Officer Parween Kaswan. "Mother elephant saving calf from drowning is the best thing you watch today. Video was shot near Nagrakata in North Bengal. Via WA," he says in the caption of the video.

The video has received over 32,000 views and 1,836 likes on Twitter since being shared earlier today.

Videos of elephants enjoying in their natural habitat or in captivity have been widely shared on social media. A recent such video went viral on social media which showed them escorting a baby elephant while making their way through a road.

The viral video featured the calf making the best use of its tiny legs while trying to keep up with the massive jumbos that are escorting it.

It was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

"Nobody on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute newborn baby. It's Z+++. Said to be from Sathyamangalam Coimbatore road," wrote Mr Nanda on Twitter.

Social media users could not stop gushing over the calf as soon as the video was posted online. It was viewed over 381,000 times, and was retweeted around 1,500 times.