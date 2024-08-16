Viral Video: Manipuri Girl's Touching Rendition Of 'Jana Gana Mana' On Independence Day

Shared by Manipur's Chief Minister, the video highlighted her confident performance.

On the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day, a young girl from Manipur charmed many hearts when she sang the 'Jana Gana Mana', the national anthem of India, in a soulful yet cute voice. Her beautiful voice and attachment to her roots reflect in the confident performance of the little girl, which emerged as the video went viral on social media. The performance received kudos not only for her voice but also for her self-confidence, as it went viral on all social media platforms.

The video of the girl was originally shared by the Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh. He was impressed by her rendition and wrote in the caption, "Mera Bharat Mahaan! This little Manipuri girl's playful rendition of the National Anthem has not only hit all the right notes but also struck a chord with our hearts. Do listen."





Mera Bharat Mahaan! This little Manipuri girl's playful rendition of the National Anthem has not only hit all the right notes but also struck a chord with our hearts.



Do listen.

The video has quickly gone viral, racking up thousands of likes and shares from people who appreciate her dedication to preserving and promoting her cultural heritage. Indeed, many have praised her highly for resurrecting the national anthem in such an acute way.

'Jana Gana Mana' is the national anthem of India, originally composed in Bengali by poet Rabindranath Tagore, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913.Also on August 15, the Nobel Prize Foundation shared a handwritten translation by Rabindranath Tagore of India's National Anthem.



The translated version, titled "The Morning Song of India," reads, "Thou art the ruler of the minds of all people, dispenser of India's destiny. Thy name rouses the hearts of the Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat, and Maratha. of the Dravida, Orissa, and Bengal. It echoes in the hills of the Vindhyas and Himalayas, mingles in the music of the Yamuna and Ganges, and is chanted by the waves of the Indian Ocean. They pray for your blessings and sing your praise. The saving of all people waits in thy hand, thou dispenser of India's destiny. Victory, victory, victory to you!

India's first Nobel Laureate, Rabindranath Tagore, originally composed the hymn as "Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata" in Bengali on December 11, 1911. The first out of the five stanzas of the song was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the National Anthem on January 24, 1950.

The members of the Indian delegation to the General Assembly of the United Nations held in New York in 1947 gave a recording of "Jana Gana Mana" as the country's national anthem.