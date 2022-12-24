Viral Video: Man Uses Beak-Shaped Face Mask For Eating Amid Covid Scare

Whenever he eats, the mask opens like a beak.

China, which until recently had a Zero Covid-19 policy that was marked by extensive quarantines, vigorous testing, and stringent travel restrictions, is currently dealing with its biggest coronavirus outbreak. The country is now experiencing hospital overcrowding and overflowing crematoriums due to a wave of the virus.

People always devise new mechanisms of dealing with a problem. Amid all this, a video of a man eating with a beak-shaped mask has gone viral on the internet which has surprised many users. In the video, a man can be seen eating at a restaurant. The face mask seems to have been created from paper in the form of a large beak and supported by threads. Whenever he eats, the mask opens like a beak, much like any other birds with beaks.

The video was posted by Safir on Twitter. It has been captioned as, "Bulls like me feeding on stocks today despite the covid fears after wearing mask." The 17-second video has amassed over 18,000 views. Many people left laughing emojis on the post.

Bulls like me feeding on stocks today despite the covid fears after wearing mask. pic.twitter.com/W9LB2QRjSc — Safir (@safiranand) December 23, 2022

Sharing the same video, many users wrote, "Where can I get this mask?"

"HAHAHH" wrote others.

According to estimates from the government's main health authority, around 37 million people in China may have contracted COVID-19 on a single day this week, making the country's outbreak by far the greatest in the world. The failure to vaccinate the elderly and fail to inform the public of an exit strategy, as well as an extensive focus on eradicating the virus, were cited by more than a dozen global health experts, epidemiologists, residents and political analysts interviewed by Reuters as contributing factors to the strain on China's medical infrastructure

