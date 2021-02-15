Viral Video: Man Sticks Cup To Face Using Gorilla Glue, Ends Up In Hospital

Len Martin ended up in the emergency room after using Gorilla Glue on his face.

The bizarre Gorilla Glue craze has claimed a new victim - a Louisiana man who ended up in the hospital after using the powerful adhesive to stick a cup to his face. Len Martin, like millions of people across the world, read about Tessica Brown, who exploded into Internet fame after using Gorilla Glue as hairspray and landing in the hospital after multiple unsuccessful attempts to wash it off. Unlike others, however, Mr Martin refused to believe the story and set out to prove that Ms Brown's claims about the adhesive were exaggerated.

"I thought she was just playing around because I didn't think it was that serious," the 37-year-old aspiring rapper told WKBN.

Mr Martin filmed himself using Gorilla Glue to stick a red Solo Cup to his face in a stunt he is now warning others not to try. In the video, he was heard saying that he believed he could lick the cup right off.

Unfortunately, as you can see from his Instagram post below, things did not go his way. Mr Martin ended up in the hospital after the cup refused to become unstuck.

"I actually tried it out before and it actually didn't do anything for me ... So I was like, 'Okay, she's lying' and there are all these challenges going on so I was like, 'Okay I'm going to try it'," he said.

"I thought it could lick it off kind of to moisten it and pull it right off but that didn't work."

Mr Martin was taken to the emergency room, where doctors had to perform some "painful peeling" to remove the cup. If his injury does not heal correctly, the top of his lip will have to be taken off via surgery.

"This is not the challenge you want to try," says Mr Martin.