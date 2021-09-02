Viral Video: Man Films Huge Sea Snake Swimming Up To Him

Brodie Moss filmed a sea snake swimming up to his paddle board

Australian YouTuber Brodie Moss was paddle boarding when he came across the hair-raising sight of a sea snake swimming up to him. The video, which he shared on Instagram two days ago, shows the snake displaying uncharacteristically bold behaviour as it swims up to the paddle board. While sea snakes generally avoid humans, Mr Moss explained that they tend to become "sexually frustrated and potentially aggressive" this time of year.

"Sea snakes normally avoid humans but this time of year they become very active, sexually frustrated and potentially aggressive as they search for a mate," he wrote while sharing the video which is equal parts scary and fascinating.

The YouTuber added that the snake in his video appeared from the ocean floor and followed him around before disappearing. Footage shows the reptile even placing its head on the paddle board for a few moments before turning around and swimming away.

The video has racked up nearly a million views on Instagram since being shared two days ago. It also made its way to other social media platforms like Twitter.

"Australians aren't real people," wrote one Twitter user, referring to the stereotype that Australians have grown used to the presence of dangerous animals.

“aurrrr how intimidating is this ????????” australians aren't real people pic.twitter.com/ZA74EivkAs — molls????????‍♀️ (@444molls) August 31, 2021

The video has clocked in a staggering 4.9 million views on the microblogging platform in two days. Take a look at some of the reactions it garnered:

That's a sea snake, some can dive down to 250 meters (800 ft), chill underwater for 8 hours, and can be incredibly venomous depending on which species. Interestingly enough it's been reported that in Australia, no one has actually been killed by one. — Akira (@cyanidegrape) August 31, 2021

Snakes being able to swim just don't sit right with me — ⛅️ (@jvenusxo) August 31, 2021

No way I'd be having a cheerful little meeting with that danger noodle — Prime in a stair (@underscoremarx) August 31, 2021

I find it funny Australia got the stereotype of being dangerous when tbh I find animals in America way more scary lol — んのｲ (@YSLcheer) August 31, 2021

Sea snakes, also known as coral reef snakes, are serpents that live in the water most or all of the time. Most sea snakes discovered so far are highly venomous.