Watch: Man Dances To 'Naacho Naacho' Inside Delhi Metro, Internet Loves His Confidence

Delhi Metro has become a lifeline of the city in 20 years and is regarded as one of the most convenient means of transportation. However, these days, the Delhi metro has been in the news for bizarre reasons which have mostly to do with unruly passenger behaviour. Several videos of random fights, public displays of affection, dance reels, and bizarre dressing have surfaced online. Now, a video of a man dancing to 'Naacho Naacho' inside a Delhi metro coach has gone viral online, garnering mixed reactions.

The video opens to show the man grooving to the song, originally performed by actors Ram Charan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in the movie 'RRR'. As the metro stops and doors open at Indraprastha Station, he runs out on the platform and enters the coach dancing. He then jumps and continues his dance step-by-step, leaving his friends and fellow passengers surprised and amused.

The video was shared by an Instagram user named Sachin, who has shared similar videos of him pranking travellers.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and received mixed responses. So far, it has accumulated 14.4 million views, 914k likes, and numerous comments.

While some remarked on his confidence, others questioned the location where he chose to shoot the reel. Many called such activities ''a nuisance'', and wondered why so many people were shooting dance videos on the metro.

One user wrote, ''It's been so years travelling in the metro but never saw this fun live.'' Another said, ''Bro is a nightmare for introverts.'' A third said, ''Confidence level is awesome, btw amazing dance.''

A fourth commented, ''So being shameless is a trend nowadays.''

DMRC has time and again warned commuters not to film videos inside metro coaches but to no avail.