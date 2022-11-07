Viral Video: Man Climbs Staircase While Holding Another Man On His Head

A man lifts the other upside down on his head.

Humans try a lot of bizarre trends. Be it the viral videos of 'Kiki Challenge' that took the internet by a storm or '100 layer make-up challenge'. However, a viral video has been making the rounds on the internet shows a man climbing a staircase in an unusual manner. He does so while lifting another man upside down on his head.

The video is circulating on Reddit and opens with two men standing near a staircase. Soon, one man lifts the other upside down on his head. It appears that the other man, who was being lifted, is very comfortable, almost as light as a paper. The man then proceeds to climb the staircase, without holding or touching the other man. Only their heads touched against each other. As soon as the man completes the flight of stairs, a whole sea of people lauds the two people for achieving this unusual feat.

The video captioned "two dudes one staircase" has amassed over 37,000 likes and 94 per cent upvotes. However, the location where the video was shot is not known.

The internet had a lot of thoughts on the video. One user commented, "Some people suffer from 'main character syndrome'. This is one of those people."

"I thought that at first but the stairs are so long that he must have already been on them and they chose to come at him," added another user.

One user commented, "This staircase is around the corner from my old house in pots point, Sydney. it's very long, that man would have already been halfway down the stairs when they started filming."

"Amazing what people can achieve when they put their heads together," added another person.

Someone said, "I was so impressed until I saw that pad between their heads."



