Watch: Man Breaks His Own Record Of Most Helicopter Spins While Skysurfing

A US man from has set a Guinness World Record for the most helicopter spins while skysurfing - 175. Skysurfing is an extreme sport where a skydiver has a custom surf board and performs stunts during the fall.

Keith "Kebe" Edward Snyder from the US broke his own record with 175 helicopter spins while skysurfing in Virginia on July 4, 2022. His previous record - 160 helicopter spins.

The skydive was shared by the Guinness World Records on Instagram today. Snyder spins at such a rapid speed in the video that you may feel dizzy.

See the video of the incredible feat here:

The video has gone viral on Instagram and has already raked up over 2.46 lakh views. Some users commented that they felt drowsy just witnessing Snyder's dive.