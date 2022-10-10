Viral Video: Little Boy's Excitement During His First Tram Journey Amazes Internet

Picture shows a toddler enjoying tram ride for the first time.

The Internet is filled with numerous videos of children and their adorable antics. One such video has surfaced on the internet which shows a toddler taking his first tram ride with his parents in Sydney. But his sweetest reaction steals the show, he seemed to be happy and delighted, as seen in the viral video.

The video was shared by a user named Michelle Baoo on Instagram with the caption, "We took the kids on their first tram ride recently. And they enjoyed it!!"

The small child can be seen in the now-viral video showing a billion dollars smile as he sat down next to his father for his first tram journey in Sydney. His mother appeared to have captured the little film.

"POV: You're excited about your first tram ride ever," reads the text super on the video.

Watching this video, anyone can tell that his happiness knew no boundaries.

The video has amassed over 9.2 million views and more than 8 lakh likes since being shared. Numerous users have flooded the post's comment area with posting heartwarming remarks. Some of the users have thanked Michelle Baoo for sharing the post.

Admiring the cute child's smile, one user wrote, "That smile... Wish I could bottle that joy... Beautiful! Thanks for sharing."

"Why is this so freaking cute. The little scratchy hands," wrote a second user.

"Bahaha he's like look it's a seat and I'm sitting in it. Lol instead of a baby bucket seat or a restraining high chair ya know," commented another user.



