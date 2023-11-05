Watch: Influencer Licks And Chews Gum From Seattle's Public Wall, Internet Grossed Out

Many on the internet criticised and ridiculed her for being ''desperate for attention''

It's not uncommon to see content creators and influencers trying out bizarre things to gain more likes and popularity. Recently, an influencer in the US left people on social media disgusted after a video of her licking and chewing gum on Seattle's famous gum wall went viral.

The video opens to show Twitch streamer xoAeriel sticking her tongue out to lick the wall full of chewed gum. She is even seen chewing another long piece of gum hanging on the wall just before the video ends.

Influencer shocks tourists by licking and chewing old gum on Washington Gum Wall pic.twitter.com/NKwvlIqrW9 — Game of X (@froggyups) November 2, 2023

Needless to say, many criticised and ridiculed her for being ''desperate for attention'' and called the act unhygienic and disgusting. One user wrote, ''I wish I could unsee this." Another said, "This makes me want to puke." "This is disgusting like wtf," wrote a third. A fourth added, ''So now we know how the next virus is starting.''

When questioned about the bizarre act, Aeriel defended herself and claimed that she only licked gum she had previously chewed and stuck on the wall. She explained that she chewed over 100 pieces of gum and stuck them to the wall using gloves.

She said, ''So it's still kind of disgusting, and I did get really sick from it, but I didn't actually lick random people's gum. Lol im dead.. You all I chewed so much gum for this video. moral of the story is don't chew 100 pc of gum.''

However, social media users were still grossed out.

The gum wall, located in Pike Place Market, is a wall covered from top to bottom with old, chewed gum, and is a popular tourist attraction. Visitors habitually stick their used chewing gum on the wall.

''This unexpected and colorful display is an intriguing representation of Seattle's unique charm and character. The Gum Wall started in the 1990s when local patrons and performers at Unexpected Productions stuck their used gum on the wall. Since those days, the wall has grown piece by piece to cover an enormous expanse of brick and continues to expand down Post Alley. The resulting colors and overall imagery are enough to catch the eye of any passerby,'' explains the official website dedicated to the place.