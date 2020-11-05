Viral Video: Hyderabad Cop Runs 2 km To Clear Path For Ambulance

G Babji ran through heavy traffic to clear a path for an ambulance.

A traffic constable has won hearts on the Internet for running on a busy road to clear the way for an ambulance. According to The New Indian Express, the cop ran though heavy traffic in Hyderabad to clear a path for an ambulance carrying a critical patient. The ambulance was reportedly travelling from Abids to Koti on Monday when the cop noticed its slow progress and swung into action.

The News Minute identified the traffic police constable as G Babji.

Although the incident occurred on Monday, it only garnered attention after a video of G Babji running ahead of the ambulance emerged on social media Wednesday.

He went above and beyond the call of duty and reportedly ran for two kilometres to ensure the ambulance could go ahead without any hindrance.

The video has gone viral online, earning him much praise and appreciation. Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar tweeted the video and praised Babji while sharing the clip. "Hyderabad Traffic Police officer Babji of Abids Traffic PS clearing the way for an ambulance, Well done! HTP in the service of citizens," he wrote.

HTP officer Babji of Abids Traffic PS clearing the way for ambulance..Well done..HTP in the service of citizens..????????⁦@HYDTP⁩ pic.twitter.com/vFynLl7VVK — Anil Kumar IPS (@AddlCPTrHyd) November 4, 2020

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra was also among those who shared the video on social media.

"Hyderabad Cop ran few miles to help ambulance. Hope the patient is fine now. #IndiaSalutesYou for sheer dedication & service," he wrote.

आपकी मदद के लिए #Khaakhi मीलों दौड़ जाएगी, पर कभी थमेगी नहीं.



Hyderabad Cop ran few miles to help ambulance. Hope the patient is fine now.#IndiaSalutesYou for sheer dedication & service.@HYDTP@hydcitypolicepic.twitter.com/yZytjDztcc — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) November 5, 2020

Several other Twitter users also thanked the cop for going the extra mile.

"Salute to the officer on duty," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Salute to him," said another.