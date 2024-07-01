Watch: How Passengers Celebrated T20 World Cup Victory Mid-Air

The viral video gathered more than 14 million views on Instagram

Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, Team India secured their much-anticipated second T20 World Cup trophy with a nail-biting 7-run victory over South Africa. This win ends a 13-year drought, with India's last ICC triumph coming in 2011. Celebrations erupted worldwide, with fans taking to the streets to hail the Men in Blue's exceptional performance throughout the tournament.

The jubilation even reached new heights at 35,000 feet! A viral video captures the electrifying moment passengers aboard an Air India A350 flight learned of India's victory. The announcement by a flight attendant triggers a wave of applause as the cabin lights transform into a dazzling display of the Tricolour, India's national flag.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the user wrote, "Air India celebrating the victory at the world cup at 35000ft on A1591 A350. Big Day for us finally."

Watch the viral video here:



So far, the video gathered more than 14 million views on Instagram and an array of comments.

A user wrote, "Who takes a flight on such an important day"

Another user commented, "Wow the tri-colour interior looks great."

"Proud feeling indeed," the third user commented.

"Goosebumps," the fourth user wrote.

"Lovely," the fifth user commented on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Captain Rohit Sharma joined opening partner Virat Kohli in quitting T20 Internationals shortly after the team's victory. Kohli, 35, produced a match-winning knock of 76 in his final international game in this format to set up India's win in a see-saw final that went down to the wire.