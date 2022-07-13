Video: Elephant And Mahout Cross Swollen Ganga River In Bihar's Vaishali

The man was trapped with the elephant due to the sudden rise in Ganga river.

Amid incessant heavy rains in parts of Bihar, an elephant on Tuesday was recorded swimming across the Ganges with a mahout on its back. The incident took place in Raghopur, Vaishali, area. The man was trapped along with the elephant due to the sudden rise in water in the Ganga river.

In the video, the elephant is seen trying to cross the gushing waters of the river with the mahout on top of him. The animal is completely submerged in water, looking like it's drowning. At one moment, it also seems like the two wouldn't be able to make it to the shore. However, in the end, the elephant and the mahout are seen reaching a corner of the river where people are seen standing.

Speaking to NDTV, local people revealed that the elephant swam one kilometre between Rustampur Ghat to Patna Kethuki Ghat. They said that the mahout had come with the elephant on Tuesday, but as the water in the Ganga river suddenly increased, both of them got trapped.

Also Read | Tusk-Less Elephant Found Dead After 3 Days In Odisha, Poaching Suspected

A boat was needed to rescue the giant animal, however, as the mahout did not have enough money, he decided to cross the river with the elephant. The mahout was sitting holding the elephant's neck by the ear, the locals said.

Meanwhile, previously, another elephant video had gone viral on the internet, which became a hot topic of discussion among social media users. The clip showed two elephants and their calves surrounded by groups of people sitting in their cars. The animals were seen getting agitated by the onlookers who recorded the visuals.

The video amassed thousands of views on Twitter. Internet users wrote that people should be more considerate to all living beings on the planet. Others also said that there was no need to go so close to the elephants. “They should have stopped and let elephants pass peacefully,” netizens added.