Viral Video: Dog Plays With Heart Shaped Balloon On Streets Of Turkey

Picture shows the dog playing with heart shaped balloon.

A video showing a dog playing with a heart-shaped balloon on the streets of Turkey is winning hearts on the internet. The video is little old, and was shared by a user named Nehir on Twitter on August 1. The caption of the video says, "I just watched the best video in the world," according to English translation of Turkish text.

Dünyanın en iyi videosunu izledim az önce pic.twitter.com/NesKoTKgfL — nehir (@rivierepx) August 1, 2022

The viral video shows the dog playing with a balloon on the streets alone. It can be seen jumping and pushing the balloon with its head. When the balloon starts to come back on the ground, the dog jumps and pushes it back in the air.

In the last moments of the 25-second video, the dog can be seen jumping on a man as the balloon falls on him.

Since being shared, the video has received over 2.4 million views and around 53,000 likes. More than 2,300 users have re-tweeted the post so far. Users have also left heartfelt remarks in the comment section of the post.

"I don't know if it's the best video in the world, but if loneliness was a video, this would be it," wrote one user.

A second user said, "I am extra happy when I see that such things are happening in Turkey, because at least there are a few living things that are in good spirits."

"I only see a trained but thrown soul here," wrote a third user while sharing the video.

Recently, on the occasion of International Dog Day, a tweet shared by Delhi Police Department highlighted the contribution of canines.

In the video, the Delhi Police gave a glimpse of their dog squad and the training they go through. It showed the dogs in action as they jump over obstacles and walk in queues while being guided by their handlers.

The special post soon prompted users to praise the dogs and recognise their relentless work.



