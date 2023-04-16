Viral Video: American Man Caught Off Guard By Wandering Bear

In Asheville, a bear joined one man as he relaxed at home.

An American man's relaxing session took a terrifying turn when he turned around and discovered a bear standing in the house staring at him.

This moment was captured on the doorbell camera of David Oppenheimer's house in Asheville, North Carolina, on the evening of April 11.

The opening scene of the video featured Mr. Oppenheimer relaxing on a lounge chair with two cushions next to him as a bear walked around the house's backyard.

Next In the video, Mr. Oppenheimer can be seen leaping up and grabbing his pillow after spotting the enormous, furry animal, which paused in its tracks and appeared to be equally shocked as Mr. Oppenheimer was. After a few moments of staring, the bear turned and sprinted away.

According to the CNN, this jump scare wasn't the first time these two encountered each other. Oppenheimer said the same bear has visited his home a couple times before to inspect trash cans and grab a quick bite from his "bear-proof" bird feeder.

"I looked behind me and didn't see anything," Oppenheimer told CNN, "But about a minute later, the bear came along and was practically in front of me."

"My eyeballs certainly got a stretch," Oppenheimer joked.

"The bears here are very peaceful. This one just caught me off guard," Oppenheimer said.