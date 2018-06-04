Viral: She Ordered Food So Delivery Man Could Get Rid Of Spider At Home Because when you find a spider, lizard or cockroach in your house, no step seems too drastic to take

"My fear of spiders was taken to a whole new level today in which I ordered food in a hope that the delivery driver would remove the spider," says criminology student Demi on Twitter. Yep, she actually decided to have some food delivered to her address so the delivery guy could help her out with the spider situation in her house. Her tweet about the incident has made quite the impact, with over 700 'likes' in five days.



Ms Demi's tweet is accompanied with a snapshot of her conversation with the food ordering company. She explained her predicament to them, asking if the delivery person could help her. She even added that she may sound silly but her question was absolutely serious. They agreed to help and voila, the situation was handled.



She also shared a picture of the driver Joe tackling the spider and thanked him for his bravery.

My fear of spiders was taken to a whole new level today in which I ordered food in a hope that the delivery driver would remove the spider..



Joe @Deliveroo@DeliverooHelp you are an actual LIFESAVERpic.twitter.com/YnkQhqhhWW- Demi (@demiswn) May 30, 2018

Even the food ordering company was impressed.

What a guy! Great to see Joe could lend a helping hand - we hope nobody got stung! We'll drop you a DM you shortly so we can give Joe the praise he deserves - Deliveroo Help (@DeliverooHelp) May 31, 2018

Ms Demi's tweet has collected quite a few reactions on Twitter.



"I hope you gave him a nice tip for going above and beyond their duty!" wonders one Twitter user. "That's literally the best idea I've ever seen," says another.



"I once asked the mailman to get a spider for me and a neighbour that I barely knew. They both did it for me but that's when I realised I need to do something about this. I'd rather have a stranger in the house than face a spider... not okay," says one comment. "Genius idea. As one also terrified of spiders, I understand this quite well. I hope he knows how much this meant. May we all be lucky enough to find a Joe when we need one," says another.



