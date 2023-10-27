Viral Post: Mumbai Broker's Funny Conversation With Prospective Tenant

The post unveiled the comical world of real estate negotiations in Mumbai.

In big cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, house hunting is a daunting task for tenants. From landlords demanding corporate HR interviews and background checks to brokers making false promises, the process is full of challenges. Finding a suitable rental property in these bustling cities has always been a daunting endeavor for tenants. However, a Mumbai resident recently entertained many on social media by sharing a screenshot of a comical message exchange she had with her real estate broker, who was assisting her in the house-hunting process. This lighthearted conversation has since gone viral, sparking laughter among internet users.

The screenshot captures Subi, an active social media user, voicing her apprehension regarding the property's close proximity to a railway track. She raises a valid concern about the potential noise disturbances that might arise due to this proximity. In response, her real estate broker's somewhat fractured English reply added an element of humor that tickled the funny bone of many users on the platform.

Subi asked, "The location is near railway tracks; I hope there is no train noise problem." The broker's reply, although reassuring, stands out for its striking simplicity: "Yeh mam, do not tention (take tension), ok," followed by "I'm here."

The post has received over 20,000 likes and many comments.

"Every day, he puts pillows on the tracks to muffle the sound," commented a user.

"Dude, he just pacified you in two words," wrote another user.

A third user commented that Subi should not make fun of his English.