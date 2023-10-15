Viral Post Claims To Show Secret Recipes Of Starbucks' Drinks Leaked By Ex-Employee

Several people bookmarked the thread and saved it for future reference.

Starbucks is a staple across the globe and offers a variety of delicious beverages. Recently, a fired employee took sneaky revenge on the company by leaking every drink's recipe on social media. The leaked menu images contain precise measurements, types of syrups, and ice proportions, offering a step-by-step guide for making Starbucks beverages.

''A Starbucks employee got fired and she posted every Starbucks drink recipe. you're welcome,'' the thread was captioned on X. From cold brew to frappes, the thread has it all.

See the images here:

A Starbucks employee got fired and she posted every Starbucks drink recipe. you're welcome 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dA8v2jsOET — Ꮶᴀʟʏᴀɴ ×͜× (@IamKalyanRaksha) October 14, 2023

Needless to say, the images have gone viral, and many people rejoiced at the fact that they will now be able to recreate their favourite Starbucks drinks at home. Several people bookmarked the thread and saved it for future reference.

One user reacted to the post and wrote, “Recipes!!! Starbucks lovers.. this thread is a gift for y'all!! This is what happens when u treat your employees like trash.. pay them low wages, don't give them employee benefits, and penalize them for forming a union!”. Another commented, ''Now we make our own cute drinks and we'll write our own names and we'll call it Ariane Grande or whatever.''

A third said, ''Download these quick before Starbucks forces Twitter to remove them!'' A fourth added, ''Hahaha. This is gem. Fans of Starbucks, this is a treasure.''

Notably, Starbucks considers information about ''recipes, formulas, coffee blends'' as confidential and should not be ''disclosed to anyone outside of the company''. Some users expressed concern for future employees, as they might have to face stricter rules and contracts. Others also warned that the X user who shared the images might get in trouble for leaking the company's confidential information.

''Now it's trouble for other new recruits...their contractual clauses will be worse,'' another user stated. Yet another added, ''If only someone could take these recipes and start a cheaper Starbucks.''

However, this is not the first time that an employee has done this. Several former employees have also disclosed the menu's recipes on TikTok.

Starbucks has not issued an official statement regarding the leak of its recipes.

