Viral Pic Shows 5 Swiggy Executives In An Elevator Due To 'IPL Match' Rush

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has started in full swing. As excitement is soaring high among cricket fans, it seems like Swiggy is cashing on to it during high-octane matches. A picture is going viral on the internet which shows 5 Swiggy delivery executives in an elevator due to the "IPL Match" rush.

The now-viral picture was posted by Shubh on Twitter. The caption of the post reads, "No. of swiggy guys in building is directly proportional to how interesting the IPL match is."

No. of swiggy guys in building is directly proportional to how interesting the IPL match is pic.twitter.com/61Oy6GLuhf — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) April 2, 2023

The picture soon went viral across social media. So far, it has amassed over 8,000 views on Twitter with an array of comments. A user wrote, "And how quickly one finishes the food is indirectly proportional to how interesting the ipl match is."

Another user wrote, "This tweet reminded me its rcb vs mi today."

The third user wrote, "Only to Remind Zomato of its competition!"

Meanwhile, It's super clash between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Guwahati on Wednesday. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium will host an IPL game for the first time as both RR and PBKS look to make it two wins out of two.

A win for either team will take them to four points, alongside defending champions and table-topper Gujarat Titans.