Viral Photo Claims To Show Bengaluru Man Working On Laptop While Watching 'Jawan' In Theatre

The photo from Bengaluru led to a debate on social media.

India's IT hub Bengaluru is known for its notorious traffic and posts about bizarre work culture often go viral on social media. This time, a woman has shared a photo that shows a person working on laptop inside a cinema hall. The woman claimed the photo was clicked on the first day of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' and shows a 'Peak Bengaluru' moment. NDTV can't verify the authenticity of the photo but it is gaining traction with nearly 14,000 views on X (formerly Twitter).

"When #Jawan first day is important but life is #peakbengaluru. Observed at a #Bangalore INOX. No emails or Teams sessions were harmed in taking this pic," user Neelangana Noopur said in her post.

Observed at a #Bangalore INOX. No emails or Teams sessions were harmed in taking this pic.@peakbengalurupic.twitter.com/z4BOxWSB5W — Neelangana Noopur (@neelangana) September 8, 2023

The post received a barrage of comments, with users saying that a person going to the movies should relax inside a cinema hall.

"Yes, work is important but at the same time we go to the movies to relax from our busy lives.. Atleast for a while, we should give time to ourselves," one of the comments read.

"Did you complain? Imagine driving through traffic, spending half a thousand for a few hours of entertainment...and getting someone in front of you who decides to do this. I do like the hybrid model of work, but this is peak precarious hybridity," commented another user.

"I would be so mad, even the mobile screens are disturbing, laptop screen would have made me furious," said a third user.

In May, a picture of a woman from Bengaluru riding pillion on a scooter and working on a laptop had gone viral on the internet.

It started a debate on social media, with some users pointing out the unrealistic expectations from employees and the toxicity of workplaces.