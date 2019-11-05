Viral: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Lists 2 Years Of Achievements In 2 Minutes

Jacinda Ardern's video has been widely praised online.

Summing up the highlights of her two years in office, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shared a video on Friday listing some of her party's biggest achievements. Ms Ardern became the youngest-ever leader of the Labour Party and New Zealand's Prime Minister at the age of 37. To mark the two-year anniversary of the day she became the PM, her team challenged her to cram as many achievements as she could in two minutes.

The video in which she lists these achievements has gone viral, having been viewed over 2.3 million times since it was shared online. It has also earned Ms Ardern a ton of praise.

In the video, the New Zealand Prime Minister speaks about how her government created 92,000 jobs, built more than 2200 state houses, introduced the zero carbon bill, made highways safer and reduced prison population, among other things. She ends up speaking for two minutes and 56 seconds.

The video has earned a lot of praise online, collecting over 7,000 comments on Facebook alone.

"Fabulous work!" wrote one person in the comments section. "Wow. Amazing progress!" another said.

It has also been widely circulated on Twitter, where many have called it an example of "good leadership".

This is leadership! New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (aged 39) talks through achievements Government has made in the past 2 years. pic.twitter.com/jXcVVYYoWU — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) November 3, 2019

Earlier this year, Jacinda Ardern received global praise for her empathetic response to mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch.

