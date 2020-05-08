Viral: Mother, Daughter 'Drive' Cardboard Car To McDonald's Drive-Thru

Nathalie Moermans and her daughter built a car out of cardboard.

No car? No problem. A mother and daughter in Belgium were forced to get innovative in order to satisfy their McDonald's cravings. After finding out that their local McDonald's outlet was only serving drive-thru customers, the duo, not owning a car, decided to build one out of cardboard. Their hilarious stunt to score a delicious meal has gone viral online, amusing many.

According to Fox News, McDonald's outlets in Belgium have restricted dining-in due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They are still open to drive-thru customers who can order from their cars.

Nathalie Moermans and her 16-year-old daughter from the city of La Louviere travelled nearly 550 yards from their home to their local McDonald's in a cardboard car.

"My daughter wanted to go but I told her we couldn't since we don't have a car and we couldn't go with somebody else either, because of the lockdown," said Nathalie Moermans to The Brussels Times.

To get around the problem, she suggested building a car out of cardboard.

"At the beginning, my daughter thought it was a stupid idea - she was embarrassed. So I started building the car on my own and then she started helping me," said Ms Moermans. "I told her it would give her some nice memories to tell her children about their grandmother's crazy ideas."

The complete cardboard model came with a COVID-19 license plate and a slogan declaring ""Sorry, I want a McDonald's but don't have a car".

Photos of the two 'driving' their cardboard car have gone viral on Facebook, collecting over 3,000 'shares' and hundreds of amused comments.

Fortunately, their troubles did not go to waste. The duo was able to able to place and receive their order using McDonald's drive-thru window.

