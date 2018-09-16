Viral: Michigan High Schoolers Wow Internet With Creative ID Cards

An image shared by a North Farmington High School student on Twitter.

If you think all ID card pictures turn out bad, these high school students are here to convince you otherwise. As per tradition at North Farmington High School in Detroit, USA, the senior class always dresses up for their final year ID cards, reports Entertainment Weekly. And when we say dress up, we mean they go all out - hair, makeup, clothes included. The students usually dress up as their favourite movie or TV characters. This year, the students shared their pictures on Twitter, using the hashtag #NFID19.

The pictures have now gone massively viral, collecting hundreds of thousands of 'likes' together.

From Elle Woods of Legally Blonde to Princess Mia of The Princess Diaries - the students have definitely wowed the Internet with their dress up skills.

I want to still be me when I wake up one fine morning and have breakfast at tiffany's #NFID19pic.twitter.com/HDZARU8E8B - alexa hall (@alexa_hallx) September 13, 2018

everybody with their boo right now and im like... #NFID19pic.twitter.com/V21qfZZpt8 - nyah smith (@nyah_108) September 13, 2018

#NFID19 Hi. I'm Elle woods and this is Bruiser Woods pic.twitter.com/JGNIqy7QJ5 - Alexis Vlada (@__alexisk__) September 13, 2018

Needless to say, Twitter was mighty impressed with the amount of effort that was put into creating the looks and the final results.

PERFECTION!! Have a great senior year! - Cait (@BrightandBrave) September 13, 2018

this!!! Outstanding!!! Way to commemorate the end of your HS career!!! #nailedit - Tracey Weller (@trweller) September 13, 2018

