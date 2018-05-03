Viral: Kerala Woman Seeks Groom On Facebook, Has Request For Founder Mark Zuckerberg Her matrimonial ad says she has no demands and horoscope or caste are not important.

70 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jyothi KG, a 28-year-old designer from Kerala, posted her matrimonial ad on Facebook New Delhi: Most people on Facebook use the social networking platform to share photos, to network or keep up with the latest cat videos. But a Kerala woman is using Facebook to find herself a life partner. Jyothi KG, a resident of Kerala's Malappuram, posted a matrimonial ad for herself on her Facebook profile last week. Using the hashtag #FacebookMatrimony, the designer from Kerala urged her friends to help find her a prospective groom. Her matrimonial ad, now viral, says she has no demands and horoscope or caste are not important.



"I am single. If any of you friends know anyone, let me know. I have no demands. Horoscope or caste aren't important. My parents are not alive. I have done B.Sc in Fashion Designing. I am 28. My brother is working in Mumbai as a Senior Art Director and my sister is pursuing Civil Engineering," the ad reads in Malayalam.



She has also shared a photo of herself as part of the matrimonial ad.

Screengrab of the matrimonial ad posted by Jyothi KG



Along with her matrimonial pursuits, the 28-year-old also had a request for Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Addressing Mr Zuckerberg, she requested him to include #FacebookMatrimony as part of the Facebook's main network so people could find a spouse themselves without having to worry about traditional societal parameters.



"There are a lot of people out there finding it difficult to get hitched. With #FBMatrimony, I hope that they will be able to save themselves from the exploitation marriage brokers and matrimony sites, and also will be able to find the perfect life partner," she wrote.



"I am also sure that, they will be able to liberate themselves from the caste and horoscope based discrimination with the use of these developments"



She urged her Facebook friends to do the same and write to Mark Zuckerberg.



Ms Jyothi, however, isn't the person to use Facebook to find a spouse. Last year, Ranjish Manjeri, a photographer from Kerala met his future wife with the help of a similar matrimonial post on Facebook,



Coincidentally, Mr Manjeri is one of the people who have shared Jyothi KG's #FacebookMatrimony post.



We're not sure if Mark Zuckerberg heard Jyothi's request but



Click for more





Most people on Facebook use the social networking platform to share photos, to network or keep up with the latest cat videos. But a Kerala woman is using Facebook to find herself a life partner. Jyothi KG, a resident of Kerala's Malappuram, posted a matrimonial ad for herself on her Facebook profile last week. Using the hashtag #FacebookMatrimony, the designer from Kerala urged her friends to help find her a prospective groom. Her matrimonial ad, now viral, says she has no demands and horoscope or caste are not important."I am single. If any of you friends know anyone, let me know. I have no demands. Horoscope or caste aren't important. My parents are not alive. I have done B.Sc in Fashion Designing. I am 28. My brother is working in Mumbai as a Senior Art Director and my sister is pursuing Civil Engineering," the ad reads in Malayalam.She has also shared a photo of herself as part of the matrimonial ad.Her post, shared on April 26, has over 6,000 shares, at the time of writing this. A look at the comments section will tell you the Kerala woman has already received many proposals.Along with her matrimonial pursuits, the 28-year-old also had a request for Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Addressing Mr Zuckerberg, she requested him to include #FacebookMatrimony as part of the Facebook's main network so people could find a spouse themselves without having to worry about traditional societal parameters."There are a lot of people out there finding it difficult to get hitched. With #FBMatrimony, I hope that they will be able to save themselves from the exploitation marriage brokers and matrimony sites, and also will be able to find the perfect life partner," she wrote."I am also sure that, they will be able to liberate themselves from the caste and horoscope based discrimination with the use of these developments"She urged her Facebook friends to do the same and write to Mark Zuckerberg.Ms Jyothi, however, isn't the person to use Facebook to find a spouse. Last year, Ranjish Manjeri, a photographer from Kerala met his future wife with the help of a similar matrimonial post on Facebook, The News Minute reported in September. He recently tied the knot. Coincidentally, Mr Manjeri is one of the people who have shared Jyothi KG's #FacebookMatrimony post.We're not sure if Mark Zuckerberg heard Jyothi's request but Facebook is entering the dating game with their own dating service , the company announced on Tuesday.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter