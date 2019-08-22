Viral: Fish With Two Mouths Shocks The Internet

A photo of the fish with two mouths has gone viral online.

A woman fishing in upstate New York made a one-of-a-kind catch when she reeled in a fish with two mouths. Debbie Geddes caught the strange-looking fish while she was out on Lake Champlain with her husband on Friday, reports NBC News.

"When we got it in the boat I couldn't believe what I was seeing! Two mouths! And yet this fish was healthy and thriving! Pretty amazing!" she said.

Debbie says that she and her husband released the fish back into the lake unharmed after clicking a few pictures. "We quickly took a few pictures and released the fish," she told Fox News.

A photo of the fish was posted to Facebook by Knotty Boys Fishing, a fishing team that competes in local bass tournaments, and it has been widely shared around the world.

"Two headed Lake Trout caught by a co-worker Debbie Geddes a few days ago on Lake Champlain," wrote Knotty Boys Fishing while sharing the picture on Monday. Take a look at it below:

Since being shared online, the photo of the fish with two mouths has collected more than 6,000 'shares' and over a thousand comments. It has also sparked multiple theories about the creature.

"Speaking as a biologist, I think it is a deformity. Something went awry embryologically," wrote one person in the comments section. "It's not a two headed trout...it's an old injury! Most likely from improper handling/release," another theorised. "Champy's offspring?" a third wondered, referring to a mythical monster believed to live in Lake Champlain.

