Vietnamese Father Discovers Daughter Was Swapped At Birth Through DNA Test

A DNA test revealed he was not her biological father.

A Vietnamese father uncovered a long-buried truth after noticing his daughter's appearance bore no resemblance to either parent, according to the South China Morning Post. A DNA test revealed he was not her biological father. This revelation led to a journey uncovering a hospital mix-up, with the truth emerging when the daughter met another girl born on the same date at a new school.

However, as Lan grew into a teenager and became increasingly beautiful, he noticed she bore no resemblance to either him or his wife. Suspicion prompted him to conduct a DNA test, which confirmed that Lan was not his biological daughter.

The revelation led him to grow distant and cold towards his wife and daughter, and he often came home drunk.One night, after getting drunk, he confronted his wife with the DNA results and accused her of infidelity, reported SCMP. However, Hong denied the allegations and eventually moved to the northern capital city of Hanoi with her daughter. The move forced Lan to transfer schools, a move that unexpectedly revealed the truth.

At a birthday party, a mother noticed Lan's striking resemblance to herself, suspecting a hospital mix-up. DNA tests confirmed Lan and her friend were switched at birth. The families now regularly spend time together and plan to reveal the truth to the girls, with legal action remaining undecided.