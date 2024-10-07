Video: YouTuber Crashes His McLaren Supercar Worth Rs 1.7 Crore During Livestream

Doherty purchased the McLaren at the end of last year for $202,850.10.

Jack Doherty, a popular YouTuber and Kickstreamer known for his daring stunts, has sparked outrage after crashing his luxurious $200,000 McLaren 570S during a live-streamed drive in Miami. The 20-year-old content creator was driving on a wet Miami highway on October 5 when he appeared to glance down at his phone, losing control of the vehicle. As he sped down the slippery road, Doherty suddenly exclaimed, "No, no, no!" before veering into a guardrail.

The live stream captured the shocking moment, showing the car crashing and Doherty's frantic reaction. Following the accident, Doherty shared additional footage, including a harrowing video of himself screaming for help from inside the wreckage. As bystanders rushed to his aid, Doherty asked one of his rescuers to hold the camera, documenting his rescue as he was dragged out of the window.

Here's the video:

Jack Doherty just crashed his brand new McLaren on stream 😳 https://t.co/WNnKGbmHbD — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 5, 2024

According to TMZ, Doherty's cameraman reportedly sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both Doherty and his cameraman were taken to the hospital for medical attention, where the cameraman received stitches for his injuries. Fortunately, the injuries were not life-threatening.

The high-speed crash, which was captured live on camera, has sparked heated debate among fans and critics. Many have questioned Doherty's judgment and responsibility, especially given his large following and influence. Authorities are likely to investigate the crash and review footage to determine liability and potential consequences.

One person wrote, ''If you are in your 20's and still don't understand the dangers of hydroplaning, then you really shouldn't be driving." Another commented, ''The level of social dysfunction and narcissism spawned by social media is breathtaking. We are self-destructing, one 'look at me!!' moment after another.''

''A kid, more concerned with recording and texting, didn't even check on his friend in the passenger seat — his first thought was his car. This is the illness we face,'' a third person commented on X.

After the incident, streaming platform Kick took swift action against him, banning him from the site and removing his account. Kick's community guidelines, explicitly state that users must "prioritize your safety and the safety of those around you by avoiding dangerous [behaviour]."

Kick said that it "does not condone illegal activity, which is why we swiftly took action and moved to ban this creator from the platform," according to a statement provided to PEOPLE.

According to his YouTube channel, Doherty purchased the McLaren at the end of last year for $202,850 (Rs 1,70,37,462)