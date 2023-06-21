Video: Women's Football Match Interrupted By A Flag-Stealing Toddler In Ireland

The young fan waved the corner flag around.

In a bizarre yet funny incident, a toddler took away the corner flag during an ongoing women's football match in Ireland. The incident only momentarily stopped the game, but it resulted in a hilarious video that went viral online.

The video shows the game between the Cork City Women and Dublin's DLR Waves was in the 44th minute when a curious toddler pulled up a corner flag and started playing with it.

After that, the players came to the corner and requested that he return the flag. After a few minutes, the boy returned the flag, and the match continued.

The official Cork City Women account also tweeted the funny moment and wrote, "Back underway here after a brief stoppage... a toddler had run off with the corner flag."

The All-Island Cup game was ultimately won by Cork City 2-1.

Corner flags, which are crucial for defining boundaries in football, are set in each corner of the field to designate the margins of the playing area.