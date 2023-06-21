Video: Women's Football Match Interrupted By A Flag-Stealing Toddler In Ireland

Corner flags, which are crucial for defining boundaries in football, are set in each corner of the field to designate the margins of the playing area.

The young fan waved the corner flag around.

In a bizarre yet funny incident, a toddler took away the corner flag during an ongoing women's football match in Ireland. The incident only momentarily stopped the game, but it resulted in a hilarious video that went viral online.

The video shows the game between the Cork City Women and Dublin's DLR Waves was in the 44th minute when a curious toddler pulled up a corner flag and started playing with it.

After that, the players came to the corner and requested that he return the flag. After a few minutes, the boy returned the flag, and the match continued.

The official Cork City Women account also tweeted the funny moment and wrote, "Back underway here after a brief stoppage... a toddler had run off with the corner flag."

The All-Island Cup game was ultimately won by Cork City 2-1.

