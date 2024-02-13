Video: Woman Washes Naan Before Eating It, Internet Reacts

Some people were left completely perplexed by the technique.

People frequently reheat and eat leftover food the next day. However, a woman's method of heating a leftover naan and consuming it has created a stir online. A user on Instagram recently shared a clip stating how leftover food tastes "10 times better" when consumed the next day.

In the video, the woman, Alishay, is seen washing a naan under running tap water and then toasting it on a tawa with oil before eating it. The approach led to discussions in the post's comments section. Some stated they reheat stale bread using a similar approach, while others have expressed being completely perplexed by the technique.

"The leftover food tastes 10 times better than it does the night before istg nobody can fight me on this. Are you even desi / brown , if you don't fry your naan. YUMMM (I'm gonna go have this again) why did I water the naan: if you add water to any stale bread and toast it, it will become soft and just like newww again. I used filtered water btw (drinkable paani), pls use filtered water. Not tap water. Also someone said 'gopi bahu of rotis' that's so funny I can't," the user said in the caption.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over eight lakh likes and 32 million views.

"People complaining about washing the naan will never know TRUE culture," said a user.

"Everyone in Germany also wets their bread rolls before putting them in the oven to revive them. So the naan thing was normal. Looks delish!" remarked a person.

A third person said, "That refried naan slaps EVERY time."

"Ok but why did she wash with tapwater," commented another user.

Another said, "I've never heard of wetting bread before reheating so I really appreciate everyone that's taken the time to mention it in the comments. This feels like a rather stupid question now but does it work with all breads or only certain breads like naan?"

"You. Washed. The. Naan. Are you trying to get obliterated by people on this platform? Who in the absolute world WASHES their naan? It's not a doormat!" wrote a person.