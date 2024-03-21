Video: Woman Tries To Colour Hair By Using Chocolate Ice Cream, Internet Reacts

The now-viral video has amassed two lakh views.

There is no dearth of people trying bizarre things on the internet. From fusion food recipes to weird hacks to save time and money, social media users are trying it all. Adding to this list is a woman who used chocolate ice cream to colour her hair. The video has shocked everyone on the internet with a section of people arguing over the extent of internet trends.

The video was shared by Tik Tok Cringe Pop on Instagram. In the video, a woman details how she saw a viral video of a hairstylist who coloured a woman's hair to a chocolate brown colour "using ice creams". Impressed by the same, she decides to try the "hack" herself with three chocolate ice cream bars. She gets an ice cream tub, crushes the bars, and puts the creamy substance on her hair. However, she seems disappointed with the texture of her hair after applying the cream. She says that to achieve the appropriate brown hue, the ice cream paste must be applied to the hair for 20 minutes. Additionally, the woman requests that her Instagram followers share more of these tricks.

Since being shared on March 11, the now-viral video has amassed two lakh views and over four thousand likes.

"How stupid can you be to even try this?" said a user.

Another added, "Indian myth busters"

"Nation wants to know colour change hue ya nahi hue (The nation wants to know if the colour was changed or not)" commented a person.

A person wrote, "Why am I waiting to see the results?"

Another said, "what is wrong w this generation"

"Han hojate hai color maine bhi aese hi kare the (Yes, I tried this hack too and it works)," said a person.

"Next time try harpic blue ho jayenge," a person wrote.