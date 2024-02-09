Video: Woman Abruptly Opened Cab Door On Busy Karnataka Road. This Happened Next

The incident took place in Karnataka on Wednesday afternoon.

A shocking video shared on X (formerly Twitter) serves as a perfect reminder of why it's so important to look before opening the door of your car in the middle of the road. The clip, shared by X user @3rdEyeDude, showed a woman abruptly opening the door of a car on a busy road and an autorickshaw crashing into it. The incident took place in Karnataka on Wednesday afternoon. It was captured on the dashboard camera of another vehicle.

The clip showed a woman abruptly opening the door of a cab in the middle of traffic, causing an incoming autorickshaw to ram into it. After the accident, the woman tried to close the damaged door of the vehicle as if nothing happened. The three-wheeler, on the other hand, immediately stopped to check the damage, while the woman swiftly walked away from the scene without admitting or apologising for her mistake.

"Passenger on a cab opens car door in the middle of the road, causing an auto to ram into it. Despite the collision, she calmly walks away as if nothing happened. This was caught on dashcam footage," the X user wrote while sharing the video.

Passenger on a cab opens car 🚗 door in the middle of the road, causing an auto 🛺 to ram into it. Despite the collision, she calmly walks away as if nothing happened. This was caught on dashcam footage 📷 #Dashcam#RoadSafetypic.twitter.com/dGzSU4lOAS — ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) February 8, 2024

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 90,000 views. In the comments section, users blamed both, the cab driver and the woman, for the accident. While some said that the driver should have warned the passenger before she opened the door, others simply blamed the woman for her careless act.

"Lol that Door is gone! Needs a lot of repair. I would say it's taxi drivers fault. Car Drivers should never encourage passengers to get off from the right side. One should always park the vehicle by left side of the road and ask passengers to alight from left door," wrote one user. "Cabbie should have warned passenger about overtaking traffic, before brainless woman opened the door," commented another.

"It is hilarious to see the lady trying to close the damaged car door as if nothing has happened and after making a second attempt, she just walked away as if 'these car doors are like this only'!!!" a third user said.

"Primarily the passenger's fault. But as a safe driver, auto driver also needed to ensure that distance JUST IN CASE if the cab gate opens. Not trying to brag, but driving is all about ensure such JUST IN CASE scenarios, especially in a country like ours," expressed a fourth.