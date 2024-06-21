Video: US Man Defends Home With Frying Pan In Dramatic Break-In

He shared the video of the incident on social media.

A quick-thinking homeowner in Chicago's Logan Square neighbourhood thwarted a burglary attempt on Thursday afternoon. Jason Williams received a security alert from his phone app while returning home from work around 3:30 pm, indicating someone had broken in.

Armed with the first thing he could grab-a frying pan-Williams confronted the intruder. Security footage captured the would-be burglar fleeing the house before jumping off the front porch as Williams, wielding the frying pan, gave chase. It shows Williams chasing the burglary suspect out of his home.

"I came into the house and looked if there was an available weapon... there was a frying pan laying there, so I grabbed the frying pan, and at the same time the burglar came downstairs," Williams told ABC 7 Chicago.

"At this point it was fight or flight, and I would rather do the fighting," he added.

The police eventually apprehended the suspect across the street.

Williams turned to social media to recount his experience after the cartoon-like chase, stating he "almost killed" the suspected burglar.

Watch the video here:

Here is the video of the burglar being caught: got some good licks inside and the back. Keystone cops theme should be added for laughs. I'm ok. Guys gonna have a headache tomorrow and was taken away by the ambulance. pic.twitter.com/ry1hr89A54 — Jason Williams (@Bashido) June 20, 2024

"Here is the video of the burglar being caught: got some good licks inside and the back. The Keystone Cops theme should be added for laughs. I'm ok. Guys are going to have a headache tomorrow and were taken away by the ambulance," he wrote in the caption.

"This could have had a different ending, and I'm glad it had a good one," Williams said. "My wife's not happy about the decision I made. I probably wouldn't do it again, but it is what it is."

The Chicago police have confirmed that they have taken a suspect into custody. It is unclear at this time whether any criminal charges have been officially made.