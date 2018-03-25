Video: This Monkey With A 'Human Face' Is Freaking The Internet Out

Take a look at the footage below:
"Are you sure this is not the zookeeper?" asks one person on Weibo, according to a translation by the Daily Mail. "It's the expression that makes me laugh! It looks lost!" comments another Weibo user.
Incredulous netizens can't help but point out that the 18-year-old monkey's eyes and mouth look just like a human's.
CommentsCGTN, which uploaded the footage of the monkey to YouTube on Sunday, black-capped capuchins are native to central and south America.
Black-capped capuchins are the most favoured monkeys for TV and film work, reports National Geographic. The primates' high intelligence levels and dexterous hands make them ideal for conditioning and training for use in the entertainment industry.
