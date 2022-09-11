Video: Swiggy Partner Rides Wheelchair Scooter, Delhi Official Reacts

Inspiring videos of food delivery executives braving the heat and rain have been widely shared recently. In another inspiring video shared on Twitter, a Swiggy delivery executive is seen on a wheelchair scooter riding on the road.
Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal shared the video, and said, "Life is without a doubt difficult, but we will not give up. I salute this spirit."
बेशक मुश्किल है ज़िन्दगी... हमने कौनसा हार मानना सीखा है! सलाम है इस जज्बे को ♥️ pic.twitter.com/q4Na3mZsFA— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) September 10, 2022
Responding to the video, another user shared a clip of a Zomato delivery executive on a similar wheelchair scooter on his way to make a delivery.
Check this one also pic.twitter.com/KVutLUoMex— Abhishek Pratap Singh (@Aadavan07) September 10, 2022
People flooded the comments section with praise. A user said that while she salutes the lady and her hard work, "it forces me to think whether as a society and government, we fail to cater the needs of specially-abled".
Yes I salute lady and her hardwork.— Vivek Datar (@Vivek_Datar) September 10, 2022
But it forces me to think.
Weither as a society and government, we fail to cater the needs of handicapped people.
So they need to go through such a hardship.
"There are those who fight to change their circumstances and those who accept things as they are ... She's a fighter," another user commented.