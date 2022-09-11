Video: Swiggy Partner Rides Wheelchair Scooter, Delhi Official Reacts

She's a fighter, a user commented.

Inspiring videos of food delivery executives braving the heat and rain have been widely shared recently. In another inspiring video shared on Twitter, a Swiggy delivery executive is seen on a wheelchair scooter riding on the road.

Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal shared the video, and said, "Life is without a doubt difficult, but we will not give up. I salute this spirit."

Responding to the video, another user shared a clip of a Zomato delivery executive on a similar wheelchair scooter on his way to make a delivery.

Check this one also pic.twitter.com/KVutLUoMex — Abhishek Pratap Singh (@Aadavan07) September 10, 2022

People flooded the comments section with praise. A user said that while she salutes the lady and her hard work, "it forces me to think whether as a society and government, we fail to cater the needs of specially-abled".

Yes I salute lady and her hardwork.



But it forces me to think.



Weither as a society and government, we fail to cater the needs of handicapped people.



So they need to go through such a hardship. — Vivek Datar (@Vivek_Datar) September 10, 2022

"There are those who fight to change their circumstances and those who accept things as they are ... She's a fighter," another user commented.