Watch: Street Vendor's Unique Strategy To Sell His Product Leaves Twitter Amused

In India, it is common to see vendors and small shopkeepers trying to sell their products by attracting customers in their own distinctive style. Some try to catch people's attention by composing catchy jingles like Bhuban Badyakar who went viral for his 'Kacha Badam' song. Now, a video of a street vendor and his unique style of selling his products has gone viral on the internet.

The video was shared by Indian Police Service officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter. In the short clip, a man can be seen selling huge plastic containers which he refers to as ''gamlas''. He then goes on to throw the containers on the road, again and again, to prove how sturdy they are.

"#Marketing Level - Ultra Pro Max," Mr Kabra captioned the post.

Though the exact location of the video is not known, many users said that it is from West Bengal.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 43,000 views, 1,302 likes, and more than 200 retweets. People were amused to see the hilarious way of selling the plastic container and many applauded the vendor's confidence.

One user wrote, ''You get this kind of confidence only when you have trust in your products.'' Another commented, ''The next business cases need to be picked from rural Bengal. Something about the marketing that door to door sales people apply there- kancha badam, now this.'' A third wrote, ''It's a display of product benefit of benefits proposition Not marketing.''

A fourth added, ''This is the best strategy if you have a good product, he is effectively showcasing its USP.'' Yet another added, ''Best live demo.''

A while back, a similar video showing a 'namkeen' seller in Bhopal and his unique way of selling the snacks went viral on social media. The seller used a catchy jingle to sell the snacks.

