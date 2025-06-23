Video Shows Narrow Escape For Man, Woman As Gas Leaks From LPG Cylinder

A video showing a man and a woman narrowly escaping an LPG cylinder blast has gone viral on social media, amassing 13 million views. The clip, captured by a CCTV installed in the building, shows the date as June 18 and the word "Mess" supered on it. The terrifying clip has generated a lot of reactions on platforms like X, where users pointed out that two lives were saved because the door and windows of the room were open.

Watch the video here:

They were lucky that all the doors and windows were open, which allowed much of the gas to escape outside and significantly reduced the impact of the explosion. pic.twitter.com/HhS9TTz6m8 — Satyam Raj (@Satyamraj_in) June 22, 2025

The video has been shared on Reddit and other social media platforms, but doesn't mention the location of the incident. NDTV can't verify the authenticity of the video.

It shows a woman trying to fix an LPG cylinder leak. But the situation goes out of control, causing the pressurised cylinder to fall on the ground and gas gushing out of the pipe that is seen moving like a snake.

The woman panics and is seen running out of the room, possibly to seek help. A few seconds later, she reappears with a man, who also tries to plug the gas leak, but is unsuccessful.

They both run out as the gas keeps hissing out of the cylinder.

The man and the woman are then seen checking on the gas leak from outside the room, by peeking through the window. As the video ends, a fire is seen in the "mess" after which the man and the woman run away.

The video was posted by a X user named Satyam Raj. In the caption, he wrote, "They were lucky that all the doors and windows were open, which allowed much of the gas to escape outside and significantly reduced the impact of the explosion."

Commenting on the video, one user wrote, "Open doors saved lives this time. Let's not depend on luck-awareness prevents disasters. Stay alert, stay safe."

"To their happiness, the doors and windows were open, resulting in a large amount of gas leaking out, and weakening the impact of the explosion," another user reiterated.

"They both just escaped death. What a lucky day," another said.

Here are some LPG leak safety steps that everyone should know