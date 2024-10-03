Video Shows KFC Staff In Kerala Brawling With Customers Over Food Order

The video has sparked widespread debate and discussion on social media platforms.

A shocking altercation broke out at a KFC outlet in Kerala as a customer clashed with staff members over a food order. The dramatic scene, captured on CCTV, showed the customer angrily confronting KFC employees, leading to a heated exchange that quickly escalated into physical violence. As tensions rose, the customer pushed workers behind the counter, prompting several staff members to intervene. The argument drew a large crowd, with some onlookers attempting to record the incident on their phones. Amidst the chaos, a man in a blue shirt intervened, trying to separate the brawling parties and restore order. The exact date and location of the incident is not known.

NDTV cannot vouch for the authenticity of the video.

''Kalesh b/w KFC Staff and customer over Some order Related issues, Somewhere in Kerala,'' the video was captioned on X by a popular account.

The video has sparked widespread debate and discussion on social media platforms. Some users were also amused by it. One user said, ''Love the humour. The customer is getting smacked and the staff is wearing a T-shirt that says 'Finger Licking Good'.''

Another commented, ''Kerala Fight Club.'' A third said, ''Nowadays the word "Customer is a guest" became "Customer is a clown" in the hospitality industry.''

A fourth added, ''Never argue with people at their work place, especially when they work in a group. There have been cases wherein I wasn't happy with @KFC_India items served. I complained, they compensated me properly. Patience is the key.''