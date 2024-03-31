Video Shows Huge Crowd Outside First Starbucks Store In Varanasi

The new Starbucks outlet in Varanasi opened on March 22.

Starbucks, the world-renowned coffee giant, recently opened its first outlet in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. While many were sceptical about whether a high-end coffee chain would survive in a smaller Indian city, a video has proven the speculation wrong.

The clip circulating on social media shows long queues outside the newly inaugurated outlet, highlighting the public's excitement and the coffee shop's popularity. Many two-wheeler vehicles are also seen parked outside the outlet. Meanwhile, a large crowd of customers are seen inside the shop, jostling for space.

This clip was shared by an X user Aaraynsh. ''People earlier: Starbucks wouldn't succeed in small towns because nobody would buy a ₹300 coffee. Meanwhile Varanasi,'' the video was captioned.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, It's just an opening ceremony maybe that's why people just wanna try it but yeah it will be successful all thanks to social media status.''

Another commented, ''I didn't see this coming in a million years! Rameshwaram cafe feels.'' A third said, ''In initial days you will find the same queue, just to get clicked with Starbucks cup and to post it on insta, after few days only real coffee lovers will come When it was started in Indore, there were queue for 2-3 hrs to get into the cafe.''

A fourth added, ''Benares is by no means a small town. The city also happens to be a magnet for national and international tourists, home to two universities, one affiliated with IIT, and represented by Modi in the parliament.'' A fifth wrote, ''Whoever thinks the Indian consumer doesn't like to spend hasn't worked long enough. They love a bargain but will spend on things they think hold value/status/need.''

Earlier, the stunning royal-themed design of the store left internet users in awe. Notably, the coffee shop company restored an old structure and turned it into a new aesthetic outlet. Many shared pictures and videos of the coffee shop, admiring its architecture, ambience and elegant look.

The new Starbucks outlet in Varanasi opened on March 22. Starbucks India operates as a 50:50 Joint Venture between Tata Global Beverages and Starbucks Coffee Company. The company has established a presence in 30 cities across India.