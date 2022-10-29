Video Shows How Massive The Hands Of Wrestler Andre The Giant Were

Andre the Giant was a talented athlete despite his huge size.

Most of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestlers are known for having powerful personalities and enormous physiques, yet there have still been a number of stars that have appeared larger than other wrestlers. The Big Show, Great Khali, and Giant Gonzalez are some of the famous names, but Andre the Giant is considered the biggest wrestler of all time. As he gained a global fan following in the 1980s and 1990s, his enormous physique drove followers insane.

An old clip of a wrestler with an amazing physique who was also a talented athlete is once again going viral. His large hands are mostly displayed in the video. The anchor keeps his face in front of Andre's hand in the video, and the TV host's face is noticeably smaller than Andre's hand.

However, over time, his physique started to deteriorate owing to operations and injuries. According to the WWE website, Andre the Giant has proven to be larger than WWE itself. Throughout the '70s and well into the '80s, the so-called "Eighth Wonder of the World" was the company's leading attraction, towering over the competition at seven feet, four inches, and tipping the scales at a gargantuan 500-plus pounds.

"Raised in a small French farming village, Andre lived a quiet, pastoral life as a child. However, his size was an issue almost from the start, reported the official website.

Andre was born with acromegaly, a disorder that causes bones to grow at an accelerated rate. He stood at 6-foot-3 and weighed 200 pounds by the time he was 12 years old.

