Video Shows Cat Waiting For Man, Does This When He Comes Close

The video has left people smiling.

Cats are among the most popular pet species, thus their owners must provide them constant attention and pampering. Cats have enjoyed human company for centuries. The first people to domesticate them were the hunter-gatherers who kept them as pets.

Cat ownership has a good impact on human health and can even improve cognitive function. Coming home to your cat and watching its adorable antics after a stressful day helps you relax.

However, in a recent video that has gone viral, a cat is seen acting in a way that unmistakably indicates the animal is not content with the guy in the clip.

The caption for the video reads, "He must have his reasons why he did it haha."

Watch the video here:

The cat is seen inside a box at the beginning of the video when a man enters the scene from another room. The cat charges forward and slaps the man as soon as he approaches it.

People laughed while watching the video, and they also gave thoughtful remarks.

"Coffee just came out of my nose. Thank you. I needed that. Your boy needs to work on his jab, commented a user.