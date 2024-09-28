Video Shows Cars, Pedestrians Covered In Faeces After Sewage Pipes Burst In China

Footage captures a fountain of feces erupting 10 meters (33 feet) into the air

A newly installed sewage pipeline burst during a pressure test at a road construction site in China. A stomach-churning footage has surfaced on the internet which captured the moment human sewage erupted on a busy road drenching cars, pedestrians, and bikers in human waste.

Footage captures a fountain of faeces erupting 10 meters (33 feet) into the air before showering down on unsuspecting commuters.

This shocking incident occurred when newly installed sewage pipes in Nanning, a city in southern China, unexpectedly burst.

Watch the video here:

Septic tank pipeline exploded in Nanning, Guangxi pic.twitter.com/F576sjFDyS — @ (@anthraxxx781) September 24, 2024

The force of the explosion was so intense that it flipped a digger at the construction site and damaged nearby vehicles.

Within moments, those in the area were drenched in the disgusting brown waste.

Dash-cam footage reveals one car's windshield entirely covered as the wipers struggle futilely to clear it.

"I'm drenched in poo," one driver reportedly complained. "My car is splattered yellow. It's ruined."

No one was injured in the explosion, the New York Post reported.

Local media reported that the explosion likely occurred when construction workers attempted a pressure test on the newly laid pipes, authorities said.

Local authorities reported that the aftermath of the "poo-cano" was promptly addressed, and various measures to prevent future sewage explosions are currently under investigation.